Community collecting donations, raising money for Henrico fire victims

Sadiqua Chambliss' home is a total loss after a fire on Thursday.

Crews responded to the fire around 12:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of Yeadon Road to find smoke and fire coming through several windows. Crews say part of the yard was also on fire.

Chambliss says the fire started in her son's room because of burning incense. When she rushed to the scene from work, the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Crews searched the home and determined no one was inside at the time of the fire, then quickly got the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross assisted the family of seven, who are in the process of rebuilding.

"The support, it's tremendous. It's overwhelming it's great," said Chambliss.

Since the moment her family and friends learned of the fire, they have been diligently working to get the family back on their feet.

Collecting clothes, toiletries and raising money, they're hoping to give them a new start, which Chambliss is grateful for.

Click here if you are interested in helping the family.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12