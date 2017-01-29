Missing, endangered VA woman found safe

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

A woman, who was reported missing and endangered in Suffolk, has been found safe, police said on Facebook Sunday evening.

Nora Jane Musgrove, 59, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 25 by a neighbor at Sentara Obici Hospital. She was reported missing by her son, who called police on Sunday. Her son told police "this behavior is uncharacteristic of her normal behavior patterns."

Nora was believed to be endangered due to her medical conditions that require medication, which she did not have with her at the time, according to police.

Suffolk police posted the following message on their Facebook page:

The Suffolk Police Department advises that Ms. Musgrove has been safely located and would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.

