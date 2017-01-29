VDOT crews on standby for potential winter weather

VDOT crews are on standby and are ready to respond to potentially slippery conditions Sunday night and going into the Monday morning commute.

Crews are monitoring bridges, overpasses, and shady areas for slick spots and will apply sand and salt to give drivers traction and to melt snow and ice, if necessary.

VDOT issued a few tips for driving during the winter weather:

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Be aware of potentially slick spots such as bridges, overpasses, and shady spots.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles.

