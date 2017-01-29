2-year-old sings Dolly Parton's 'Jolene'

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

This 2-year-old girl is definitely talented.

Sophie Kingsley's mother describes her daughter's performance of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" as "soulful, sweet and just the right amount of sassy." Her performance has captured the hearts of millions.

“She’s been talking and singing since before she could walk,” Brooke Kingsley, 25, told PEOPLE. “It’s incredible, she can hear a song once or twice and recall all of the lyrics.”

She started singing the song when she heard it on an episode of The Voice when Dolly Parton joined her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on stage to sing the 1973 hit.

Parton saw Sophie's performance and praised her on social media.

It warms my heart to see how music reaches the littlest fans! Maybe we'll see this little one on the @opry stage! https://t.co/qXx7JXqoo5 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 24, 2017

