16 attorneys general issue response on Pres. Trump's Executive O - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

16 attorneys general issue response on Pres. Trump's Executive Order

File photo of Va. Attorney General Mark Herring (Source: NBC12) File photo of Va. Attorney General Mark Herring (Source: NBC12)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) -

Attorney General Mark Herring and 15 other state attorneys general have condemned President Donald Trump's Executive Order on immigration.

As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump's unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith.

Religious liberty has been, and always will be, a bedrock principle of our country and no president can change that truth.

Yesterday, multiple federal courts ordered a stay of the Administration's dangerous Executive Order. We applaud those decisions and will use all of the tools of our offices to fight this unconstitutional order and preserve our nation's national security and core values.

We are confident that the Executive Order will ultimately be struck down by the courts. In the meantime, we are committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created."

In addition to Attorney General Herring, the statement was issued jointly by the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Washington.

President Donald Trump's executive order has banned refugees coming from seven countries -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. According to CNN, his executive order does not apply to green card holders.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12
Powered by Frankly