16 attorneys general issue response on Pres. Trump's Executive Order

Attorney General Mark Herring and 15 other state attorneys general have condemned President Donald Trump's Executive Order on immigration.
In addition to Attorney General Herring, the statement was issued jointly by the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Washington.
President Donald Trump's executive order has banned refugees coming from seven countries -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. According to CNN, his executive order does not apply to green card holders.
