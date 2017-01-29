Group holds protest at VCU on refugee ban, border wall

Hundreds of people in Richmond protested the refugee ban on Sunday.

The protest started at 3 p.m. and lasted for approximately 90 minutes. It was held at the VCU compass plaza.

Resist RVA called the event the "Muslim Ban &Border Wall Protest."

Students stood shoulder to shoulder with strangers, parents, and community members. One by one, they stood up to share their stories.

One student shared, "My mom came [to America] 30 years ago. Not because she wanted to start a new life, but because the one she had was trying to kill her."

Another student, from Iran, spoke of her experience growing up as the child of immigr ants. She said, "There is a lot of pain that my community is dealing with....we have constantly been blamed for something we had nothing to do with."

Others stood up to show their support for those of different backgrounds and religion.

Some are worried how the travel ban may affect their families.

"My brother, who is in Pakistan right now, may not be able to come back," expressed one student.

They also encouraged each other to get involved in local politics and work together.

VCU has 1,600 international students, representing more than 100 countries. The university president issued a statement on Sunday in reference to the President's executive order.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12