VA politicians issue response regarding Gov. McAuliffe's statement on Pres. Trump's refugee ban

Virginia Republican Gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart issued a response to Governor McAuliffe's statement regarding President Donald Trump's ban on refugees from seven countries.

On Saturday, Governor McAuliffe conducted a press conference at Dulles International Airport and said, "This is not the United States of America that we know." The governor concluded that "we here in Virginia are open and welcoming to everybody."

Here is Corey Stewart's response:

It is a temporary inconvenience to fewer than 200 people a day. It is what is minimally required to prevent terrorists, disguised as refugees, from entering the country. McAuliffe and Northam are once again putting political correctness--and their own political ambition--ahead of the safety and security of Virginians. They are deliberately dividing Virginians by falsely alleging that the executive order was motivated by bigotry.

Another Republican Gubernatorial candidate, Denver Riggleman, also issued a response:

"Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam’s hysterics on President Trump’s executive order illustrate beyond a reasonable doubt why we need someone with my expertise in the Governor’s Mansion. The only people you see fomenting this manufactured hysteria are politicians and people who stand to gain by unnecessarily misleading and dividing this Commonwealth and country.

Given my background and work history, I am uniquely qualified to speak on this issue. As a prior Air Force Intelligence Officer, I can attest that a 90-day "ban" on visitors from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia and a 120-day suspension of all refugees for the purpose of reviewing aggregation and analysis of data are both sound decisions. Improving Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) for counter-terrorism operations against threat country bad actors is not "egregious."



This Executive Order is necessary. Improving security vetting processes for refugees from countries with verifiable terrorist ties and in the throes of some form of jihadist violence is common sense.



There are 1.7 billion Muslims on our planet, with Indonesia having the largest population with 250,000,000 inhabitants (far more than Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen with 134,000,000 combined). There are fifty (50) Muslim majority countries. To put these numbers into perspective, President Trump's Executive Order affects 14% of Muslim nations and 8% of Muslims worldwide.



Moreover, President Trump's cap of 50,000 refugees per year is not out of line with average refugee admissions in the last 10 years. And if you really want to run this issue down, Former President Obama and 165 Democrats started this in 2015 with HR158.



If Terry McAuliffe, Ralph Northam, Mark Herring, Chuck Schumer, or any of these other phony politicians having temper tantrums over things about which they are woefully under-qualified to speak, would like to get up to speed on this issue, they can come talk to me. Otherwise, be quiet. Americans and Virginians alike are sick and tired of your poorly choreographed political theatre."