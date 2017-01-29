Chesterfield police: Victim shot near Virginia State University campus

Chesterfield police are searching for a man who officers say attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint.More >>
Chesterfield police have charged an 18-year-old in an alleged sex crime involving a 14-year-old girl. Police say the two knew each other.More >>
There was a backup on Route 288 South in Chesterfield near Route 1.More >>
All northbound and southbound lanes on Powhite Parkway near Route 288 have reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer that caught on fire.More >>
The operation took place on April 28 from from Parham Road to Interstate 95. In addition to the arrests, police also issued 172 summonses for traffic-related offenses.More >>
