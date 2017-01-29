Chesterfield police: Victim shot near Virginia State University campus

Chesterfield police responded to an aggravated assault near the Virginia State University campus.

Officers received a call around 3:25 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Light Street.

School officials say the victim, who was shot, was not a Virginia State University student.

Chesterfield police are handling the investigation.

