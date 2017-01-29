Tim Kaine, Reince Priebus on Meet The Press for exclusive interviews

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and Reince Priebus, President Trump's chief of staff, were on NBC's Meet The Press for exclusive interviews with Chuck Todd.

The topic was President Donald Trump's Executive Order of banning refugees coming from seven countries. Kaine said green card holders are affected by the ban, while Reince Priebus, who was also on the show, said green card holders would not be affected.

Click here to watch Chuck Todd's interview with Reince Priebus.

Click here to watch Chuck Todd's interview with Tim Kaine.

