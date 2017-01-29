Four people, including 2 children, displaced after Henrico house fire

Four people, including two children, were displaced after their home caught on fire in Henrico Saturday afternoon.

Crews received the call around 5:30 p.m. from the 1700 block of Debbie Lane, located near the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Laburnum Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene a few minutes later, they found heavy damage to a bedroom and closet. Fire officials say one of the residents closed the bedroom door before they escaped, which limited the damage to the rest of the home.

The fire was marked under control within eight minutes of the fire being dispatched. Crews say working smoke alarms helped get everyone out safely.

The Red Cross will be assisting the residents, and the Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12