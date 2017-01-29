Chesterfield shooting sends man to the hospital

Chesterfield investigators are trying to piece together what led to a Saturday night shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of South Prestonwood Avenue, near the Meadowbrook Country Club.

Police say the male victim was simply walking outside around 11:00 p.m. to grab something from his car when he was shot several times.

He is expected to be okay, and police are working to learn more details from him about a possible shooter.

