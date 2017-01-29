Richmond woman found dead in car in Brookland Park has been identified

Richmond police have identified the woman killed in the city's seventh homicide of the year.

Officers say the body of 32-year-old Yasheka D. Dehart, of Richmond, was found in the driver's seat of a gold Ford Taurus that was parked in the 3100 block of Griffin Avenue, located in the city's Brookland Park neighborhood.

Police originally received several calls around 1:01 a.m. Sunday, reporting random gunfire near the intersection of Griffin Avenue and West Ladies Mile Road

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and spoke with several people who reported hearing gunshots.

There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with any information on this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Jon Bridges at (804) 646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

