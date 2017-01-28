23-year-old charged after 'suspicious death'

A 23-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder after an investigation into a suspicious death led to his arrest.

Henrico authorities responded to the 4600 block of Francistown Road in Glen Allen around 7:52 p.m. Friday to investigate a suspicious death. As a result of the investigation, Jamare M. Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police say this is currently an active investigation and more details will be released when they are available.

