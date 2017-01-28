Family searches for answers after Richmond's 6th homicide

Angela Greene is clearly hurting, after losing her 24-year-old son Jerode, who was shot and killed in the 4200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

"Crying, depressed, miserable, headaches, can't sleep," Greene describes.

She says Jerode was a good person, well-respected and a father of four young children. His oldest child is five-years-old, and his youngest is one-year-old.

"He had four kids, and they needed their daddy in their life," said Greene. "Whoever took their daddy, they need to turn themselves in."

Greene was home with her grandchildren when she heard shots ring out in her neighborhood. She says she looked out of her window to see her son fighting for his life.

"They were taking my son out on a stretcher," said Greene.

Community leaders are urging residents to speak up about violent crimes, with six homicides taking place less than 30 days into the new year.

"If you've seen something, say something," said Charles Willis with United Communities Against Crime. "The last two homicides, there were a lot of folks that saw something, but have not come forward."

Police believe several people were in the area when Jerode Greene was shot and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

