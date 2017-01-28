Police need help in identifying Prince George robbery suspect

Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man in connection with robbing a store.

Officers say the incident happened at the Lucky Redi Bids in the 4000 block of Prince George Drive around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect is described as a black man, who is 5-feet-7-inches tall, and was wearing dark colored jeans, and a hooded multi-colored camouflage jacket.

According to police, the suspect jumped the counter, brandished a pistol, and demanded money.

The man took off in a red or maroon colored SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition. After driving a short distance, witnesses told police they saw the SUV stop in the area of Prince George Drive, near Forbes Drive.

The suspect then ran from the SUV, while the driver took off towards Hopewell.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is asked to call the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.

