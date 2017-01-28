VA police pull body from water - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VA police pull body from water

By Megan Woo, Digital
NORFOLK, VA (WWBT/WAVY) -

Police in Norfolk are investigating an undetermined death after a body was recovered from the water Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk dispatch received the emergency call at 12:50 p.m. in the 9500 block of 30th Bay Street near Bay Point Marina, according to WAVY.

Officers have identified the body as 50-year-old Neil Donnely.

There is no further information at this time.

