Serval kitten makes debut at Metro Richmond Zoo

The Metro Richmond Zoo announced the arrival of a male serval kitten born to parents, Zola and Zemba, on Dec. 2, 2016, after a 70-day gestation.

The kitten was blind at birth and weighed nearly 8.5 ounces, the zoo said. He then began to open his eyes after 10 days.

Zola and her kitten spent a month inside a private den to develop a relationship with his mother and to grow stronger. He is now on exhibit with his parents. The serval exhibit opened in late Aug. 2016.

"The serval is a small, slender cat native to Africa," zoo officials said. "They have the largest ears and longest legs for its body size of any cat."

Both Zola and Zemba are both two years old.

