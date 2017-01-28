Henrico robbery suspect still on the run

A man is recovering after a Friday night robbery in a Henrico residential neighborhood, and police say a male suspect is still on the run.

Just before 11 p.m., police say the suspect approached the man in the 1400 block of Darbytown Road, near Williamsburg Road.

The suspect punched and kicked him, took his wallet, and other items before getting away, according to Henrico police.

Police say the suspect was last seen leaving in a blue, two-door vehicle.

