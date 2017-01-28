Suspects arrested after locking clerk in office in Prince George armed robbery

Two suspects were arrested after an armed robbery at an Econo Lodge in Prince George Friday night.

Police say the suspects displayed semi-automatic handguns and locked the clerk in an office area before running off with an undisclosed amount of money. This happened at the Econo Lodge on Parkdale Road around 6:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they canvassed the area and found two suspicious men matching the suspect descriptions in a nearby convenience store restroom. Officers arrested the two men after recovering evidence from them, along with gathering more investigative information.

The suspects were identified as Howard Jones Jr. 23, of Hopewell, and Jeremy Fisher, 19 of Hanover.

Jones was charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Fisher was charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was also charged in an unrelated case for burglary and larceny of firearms.

Both suspects were taken to Riverside Regional Jail.

