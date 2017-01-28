Man recovering after shot in Richmond's Southside

Richmond police are investigating after a shooting in the city's Southside sent a man to the hospital.

Officers received a call from the 2600 block of Lochaven Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his stomach and leg.

He is expected to be okay, according to police.

There is no information on a suspect linked to the shooting.

