Petersburg abduction suspect identified himself with a culture some consider radical

There are new details in the case surrounding a Petersburg abduction suspect. Kristopher Jones went before a judge Friday to face carjacking and abduction charges in a case that also left 76 year Minnie Woodard dead. The suspect identified with a religious culture that is often viewed as radical.



The Israelites are part of a national movement where many who once identified as Black or African-American re-examined their roots and now identify as descendants of Jerusalem. The group says it is often wrongly associated with a similar practice. That's where Kristopher Jones comes in.



On Kristopher Jones' Facebook page, one image promotes power through faith. Another shows a gun pointed at the face many consider to be Jesus.



"When you read Revelations Chapter 1, it tells you that Christ is a dark skinned man with wooly hair,” said Ozias Hilkeen.



He is a part of the Israelite movement and believes he did not originate from Africa, but Jerusalem.



"Our identity is being erased,” he said.



There's another segment of folks who identify as Black Hebrews, which Jones posted about on social media. Hilkeen says the two groups are often mistaken for one another, because both believe they are descendants of the ancient Israelites.



"We have certain incidents where we see people do things and they claim to do it by faith or religion, and they tag Israelites into that. This is not a religion. This is us truly returning back to who we are as a people,” he said.



Hilkeen says, Israelites do believe in Christ being the son of God. But Jones posted multiple images calling Jesus fake. Another post points to Yahuha - another name for God – as being “my rock and salvation”.



"This individual never came out of the world…The only way, if you read this Bible, that you can be a part of this movement is if you’re following laws in Christ…This gives Israelites period a bad name,” Hilkeen said.



Friday, the medical examiner confirmed Woodard’s death was a homicide. Investigators say Jones pointed them to her body but he has not yet been charged in her death. Police also have questions regarding his girlfriend being found dead on the same day Jones allegedly robbed and abducted Woodard's husband.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12