Petersburg abduction suspect identified himself with a culture some consider radical

All southbound lanes on Powhite Parkway are closed near Route 288 due to an overturned tractor-trailer carrying alcohol.More >>
One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Henrico Sunday afternoon.More >>
Richmond police are responding to a report of a shooting in the city's Southside.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
