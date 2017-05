Motorcyclist killed in King George crash

A Fredericksburg man was killed Friday when he crashed into a pickup truck on Route 301 in King George County, according to State Police.

Jeremy P. Via, 45, was riding his motorcycle north at a high speed when he hit the back of the pickup near Route 616 around 4:52 p.m.

Via was thrown from the bike, which then caught fire. Via died at the scene despite wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Mary Washington Hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash, according to State Police.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12