Couple seeking answers after dog escapes daycare

For months, a Chesterfield couple has gone back and forth with a doggy daycare, after their dog escaped, jumped a six-foot fence, and was hit by a car on Charter Colony Parkway. (Source: NBC12)

For months, a Chesterfield couple has gone back and forth with a doggy daycare, after their dog escaped, jumped a 6-foot fence, and was hit by a car on Charter Colony Parkway. One-year-old Nala has come a long way since her accident in June 2016, but the rescue dog still has obvious signs of trauma.

Nala had to relearn to walk and takes Prozac daily for anxiety. She's clearly attached to her owners Brittany and Chris Duty, who feel Swift Creek Animal Hospital and Pet Resort should be responsible for the $7,000 in medical bills the couple has incurred.

"I just thought, out of the goodness of their heart [and] because it happened in their care, they would take care of it,” said Britanny Duty.

The couple says they never signed a waiver of liability for Nala, and feel the daycare is responsible for the accident.

“I just want justice for her, and clean the slate,” said Chris Duty. “And have her medical bills paid for, for something, that in our care, never would have happened.”

Since June, the couple has spoken with Swift Creek several times. The daycare has offered to pay $2,500 of the total, but they don’t feel the amount is enough.

“I just don’t think $2,500 is fair. It's not even half. It's not even close to half,” said Brittany Duty.

As Nala continues to heal, they continue to pay off her medical bills and say they had no other choice but to open a credit card, paying almost $300 a month.

The daycare had the following to say about the incident: “We are sorry that the dog was injured but, as with all of the dogs who stay with us, [but] the dog was in a supervised, enclosed play yard, viewed and approved by the owner prior to the dogs stay, and the dog jumped over a 6-foot privacy fence.”

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12