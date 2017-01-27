Lanes back open in Eastern Henrico after officer-involved crash knocks out power

Lanes are back open after an officer-involved crash knocked out power in Henrico's East End.

The crash happened sometime after 7 p.m. Friday when an officer was responding to an emergency call. Another car cut him off and forced him to spin out, hitting a fence and then a power pole.

This was in the 3200 block of Williamsburg Road, between Cambrai and Eastover avenues.

Dominion worked through the night to restore power to 1,700 customers.

