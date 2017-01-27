Bills advance to expand medical marijuana, reduce marijuana possession penalties

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Henrico Sunday afternoon.More >>
One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Henrico Sunday afternoon.More >>
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in western Hanover County Saturday night.More >>
Police have identified the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hanover.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
Interstate 75 is shutdown in both directions through downtown Dayton after a massive car explosion near West Riverview Avenue Sunday afternoon.More >>
Interstate 75 is shutdown in both directions through downtown Dayton after a massive car explosion near West Riverview Avenue Sunday afternoon.More >>