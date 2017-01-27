3 bodies found in northern VA home have been identified

A manhunt is underway right now in Richmond. Police are searching for three teen suspects, wanted after a Richmond School employee was shot inside of a school building.More >>
A manhunt is underway right now in Richmond. Police are searching for three teen suspects, wanted after a Richmond School employee was shot inside of a school building.More >>
Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.More >>
Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.More >>
A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
A woman in Cullman County created quite a stir on Monday afternoon.More >>
A woman in Cullman County created quite a stir on Monday afternoon.More >>
With warmer temperatures outside, you may be seeing more snakes around your home.More >>
With warmer temperatures outside, you may be seeing more snakes around your home.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
Cleanup continues Monday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through several East Texas communities over the weekend.More >>
Cleanup continues Monday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through several East Texas communities over the weekend.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
According to the Doniphan Police Department, the building has lost all phone connection due to flooding.More >>
The Current River in Doniphan has run out of its banks and is causing dangerous flooding in the area.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
The woman who was killed in a wreck Monday in Longview has been identified.More >>
The woman who was killed in a wreck Monday in Longview has been identified.More >>