3 bodies found in northern VA home have been identified

Several bodies were found inside a home in northern Virginia on Friday, and police say they died in a double-murder suicide.

Police recovered three bodies inside the McLean home, and they were identified as 48-year-old Shirley Shou, 16-year-old James Wenjie Chen and 52-year-old Hong Chen, according to WRC.

This happened at a home in the 1300 block of Windy Hill Road.

According to WRC, Fairfax County police believe Hong Chen fatally shot Shou, his wife, and James, his son.

On Friday, a spokesman said a family member actually saw a body through a window and called for help. Police showed up and discovered more bodies.

Police say the incident was not random and there is no threat to the public.

