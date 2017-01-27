2 fugitives, 7 drug offenders arrested in 2nd police crackdown on Chippenham Pkwy

Chesterfield Police say a second driving enforcement operation on Chippenham Parkway has resulted in more arrests of drug offenders and fugitives.

Officers arrested two fugitives during the operation on Jan. 26. They also made seven narcotic-related arrests.

A previous operation resulted in two fugitives and five drug arrests.

Police with Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Virginia State Police all cooperated in the crackdown on Chippenham Parkway. 147 vehicles were stopped from Parham Road to I-95, resulting in 140 summonses for traffic-related offenses.

