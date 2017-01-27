Missing Henrico man found safe

A man who had been missing in Henrico since Dec. 30 was found safe, police said Monday.

Police said last week that 30-year-old Edward Gerard Austin was likely in need of medication and was still in the area.

"We would also like to thank all the citizens that shared this information on social media," the Henrico Police Department said on Monday after Austin was found.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12