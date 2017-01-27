Armed suspects rob 7-Eleven in Henrico

One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Henrico Sunday afternoon.More >>
Bridgette Johnson, a Henrico mother who wrote letters to her three daughters daily while battling stage four breast cancer, has passed away.More >>
A lane reassignment project underway near the Hanover and Henrico border will close several lanes of I-95 and I-295 each night through late 2017.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the right and center lanes of Interstate 95 North near Parham Road for an emergency overhead sign removal.More >>
NASCAR is back in Central Virginia, which means traffic congestion in Eastern Henrico and the Mechanicsville area.More >>
