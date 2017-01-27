Armed suspects rob 7-Eleven in Henrico

Henrico Police are looking for three men after a robbery at a 7-Eleven on Monday.

It happened around 12:55 a.m. at 1 E. Laburnum Ave. Police say the first suspect entered the store, stole some merchandise and left. Shortly after, two more men entered wearing masks, one armed with a gun, the other armed with a Taser-like device. The men robbed the clerk and took off.

Police believe the first suspect is also connected to the robbery.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1 - 18-25 years old, 5’8”-5’10”, 130-150 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Suspect 2 - 25-30 years old, 5’10”-6’1”, 200-220 pounds. He was wearing dark sweat pants, dark shoes, and a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with “RL” on the front. He had blue bandana covering face

Suspect 3 - 18-23 years old, 5’7”-5’9”, 150-170 pounds. He was wearing dark jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, brown boots, and a bandana covering face.

Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

