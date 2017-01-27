Hannah Graham's parents push for expanded DNA testing in VA

The parents of murdered UVA student Hannah Graham made an impassioned plea Friday, as they urged state lawmakers to expand DNA testing of criminals in Virginia. John and Sue Graham say if a more expansive DNA testing law was on the books, their daughter's killer never would have been on the streets in the first place.



Virginia’s General Assembly is considering a resolution that would move towards taking DNA samples from more misdemeanor offenders, not just people who commit felonies. Sue and John Graham spoke in front of House leaders, urging them to support the resolution HJ711, that would prompt a study on expanding Virginia's DNA data bank. The Grahams say Hannah's killer, Jesse Matthew, would have been linked to previous rape and murder cases, and behind bars, if his DNA was taken sooner.



"We're doing this because we want to help to ensure that what happened to Hannah, doesn't happen to any other young woman in Virginia," said Sue Graham of the measure.



Hannah Graham, a beautiful and accomplished UVA student, had fallen prey to now-convicted killer Jesse Matthew in 2014. Matthew is serving multiple life sentences for the murders of Graham and Morgan Harrington, and for an attempted murder and rape in Fairfax County. Matthew wasn't connected to Harrington's death or the Fairfax assault, until Graham’s disappearance.



However, in 2010, Matthew was arrested for trespassing. Sue and John Graham say if Matthew's DNA had been taken then, he would have been linked to the more serious crimes, and locked up.



"He would have been imprisoned at the time he met Hannah. He would not be roaming the streets of Charlottesville, working in the UVA medical system, coaching football at the local school, and he wouldn't have been at liberty to murder our daughter. It's that important," added John Graham.

Virginia is one of 40 states that takes a DNA swab for some misdemeanors, like certain sex offenses. The study would look at whether taking DNA for more or all misdemeanor offenses, would get more criminals off the street.



It's something ACLU of Virginia’s Executive Director Claire Guthrie Gastanaga says invades citizens’ privacy, without probable cause, and solid evidence of actually cutting crime.



"You can only do that as the government if you have probable cause to believe we've done something wrong, and the governmental interest in getting that information outweighs our right to privacy, and the sanctity of our own bodies," said Gastanaga. "The people who are proponents are moving in the direction of wanting all misdemeanants to have their DNA taken, whether it's for loitering, spitting on the sidewalk, littering."



Gastanaga also says that the expansion of the DNA testing would target people of color, who more likely to get arrested for misdemeanors

in our society.

