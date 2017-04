Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. (Source: CNN)

President Trump is holding his first press conference Friday afternoon since his inauguration.

This will be a joint press conference as UK Prime Minister Theresa May makes a visit to Washington.

The press conference is scheduled to begin around 1 p.m.

