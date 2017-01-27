Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-95N near Boulevard - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-95N near Boulevard

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A multi-vehicle crash closed two lanes on northbound I-95 near the Boulevard around 9 a.m. Friday. 

The incident was cleared within the hour. 

There are no reports on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries. 

