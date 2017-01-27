Petersburg, Richmond named worst cities to raise a family in VA

Richmond was named one of the worst cities in Virginia to raise a family. (Source: NBC12)

Petersburg is the worst city in Virginia to raise a family, according to a survey from WalletHub.com.

The survey ranks 82 localities in the Commonwealth in four areas: Family Life & Fun; Education, Health & Safety; Affordability; and Socioeconomics.

Petersburg was dead last on the list; Richmond didn't fare much better, coming in at 79th.

Both cities were near the bottom of the list for highest percentage of families below the poverty level and highest divorce rates.

A couple of other areas in Central Virginia fared much better than Petersburg and Richmond. Brandermill came in 13th, Tuckahoe was 35th, Glen Allen was 39th and Chester was 58th

The top 5 areas on the list are:

Falls Church

Leesburg

Vienna

South Riding

Great Falls

The bottom 5 are:

Danville

Richmond

Portsmouth

Bailey's Crossroads

Petersburg

