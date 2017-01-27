McDonald's on Willis Road reopens after fire

This McDonald's will be closed on Friday after a fire. (Source: NBC12)

The McDonald's on Willis Road in Chesterfield was briefly closed Friday following a fire Thursday night.

Fire officials say one of the fryers caught on fire around 11 p.m. and filled the restaurant with smoke.

Customers and employees were able to get out safely.

This McDonald's, which is just off I-95, reopened Friday morning. An employee says that fried items, such as hash browns, are not available.

