2 injured in separate shootings in Richmond

Richmond police are investigating two shootings that happened about a half hour apart Thursday night.

Police say someone was shot around 9:30 p.m. on Mandalay Drive, which is near Chippenham Parkway and Hull Street.

The victim was expected to be OK.

About a half hour later, another shooting was reported on Lone Street, which is near Commerce Road. That victim is also expected to be OK.

Police have not named any suspects in either shooting.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12