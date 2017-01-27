Juveniles among suspects caught after house was shot in Chesterfield

Police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian Chesterfield County.More >>
Police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian Chesterfield County.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near Genito and Hull Street Roads.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near Genito and Hull Street Roads.More >>
A 67-year-old man from Drakes Branch died in a fiery crash on Friday morning in the 22300 block of Hull Street Road.More >>
A 67-year-old man from Drakes Branch died in a fiery crash on Friday morning in the 22300 block of Hull Street Road.More >>
Foruw Choo faces two counts of carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 15 years old.More >>
Foruw Choo faces two counts of carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 15 years old.More >>
Fredericksburg police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be staying in Chesterfield.More >>
Fredericksburg police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be staying in Chesterfield.More >>