Juveniles among suspects caught after house was shot in Chesterfield

Shell casings were on the ground Friday morning after a home was shot at in Chesterfield. (Source: NBC12)

Three people were apprehended in Chesterfield after police say they were involved in shooting at a house on Friday.

Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 13800 block of Tobacco Bay Court when a house was shot multiple times.

Police say that the incident was part of a dispute between people who are known to each other.

One suspect remained free Friday afternoon, but no information about his identity was available.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251.

