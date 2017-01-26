Petersburg neighbors petition court to oust current and former mayor

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man they say threatened a clerk at a Hopewell 7-Eleven.More >>
Police have arrested a 27-year-old man they say threatened a clerk at a Hopewell 7-Eleven.More >>
NASCAR action is back at Richmond International Raceway.More >>
NASCAR action is back at Richmond International Raceway.More >>
A rail car in Hopewell caught on fire on Saturday afternoon, and a firefighter was injured.More >>
A rail car in Hopewell caught on fire on Saturday afternoon, and a firefighter was injured.More >>
It's a bizarre burglary case that has neighbors both furious and fearful, after they learn that the landlord handed out master keys to the tenants.More >>
It's a bizarre burglary case that has neighbors both furious and fearful, after they learn that the landlord handed out master keys to the tenants.More >>
Petersburg has hired a new Fire Department chief, and it's not the interim chief, according to sources.More >>
Petersburg has hired a new Fire Department chief, and it's not the interim chief, according to sources.More >>