Petersburg neighbors petition court to oust current and former mayor

A hearing is now set after neighbors asked the courts to step in, to unseat two of Petersburg's elected leaders.

More than 400 signatures were gathered on petitions submitted to the Circuit Court last week to oust Mayor Sam Parham and former mayor Howard Myers, who is now a council member.

Residents claim they either neglected their duties, misused their positions or are incompetent to serve.

Their hearing is set for Feb. 6 in Circuit Court.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12