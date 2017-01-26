Hopewell Police Chief praises officers for using restraint after teen allegedly opens fire

Many are praising the actions of Hopewell Police after officers were placed in a dangerous situation.

When trying to apprehend 19-year-old robbery suspect Brandon Luciano, police say he opened fire at them - but officers did not shoot back.

Police Chief John Keohane says he hates hearing about officer-involved shootings, especially when they appear to be questionable. He wants his officers to show restraint when possible, and that's just what they did in a recent arrest.

Police opening fire on suspects have come front and center of late, sparking protests. "Hands up. Don’t shoot" has become a viral catch-phrase stemming from the incidents.

"In your career, have you ever had to open fire?" NBC 12 asked Hopewell Chief John Keohane.

"No. Thankfully not. Many, many close calls," he replied.

It’s why he is especially proud of his officers. They were on Virginia Street in Hopewell going after Luciano. He's accused of holding a 7-Eleven store clerk at gunpoint before taking off with cash. When officers got out of their car, they say Luciano shot at them.

"They pretty much ducked for cover pretty quick as soon as they saw that first muzzle flash from about 20 yards away…Could we have fired? Yes, but we were able to get to a good cover position," Keohane said.

It didn't take long for them to eventually handcuff the teen without any further issues.

"When would you tell your officer it's justifiable to open fire?" NBC 12 asked.

"Every circumstance and every situation is so different Brent…If they didn't have enough cover position in this case, and if they were closer proximity to him, that brings us into a different scenario," he said.

Keohane is using videos from recent officer-involved shootings to train his team so they'll know the time and place to shoot or don’t shoot.

"These days, you see a lot of officers with great restraint. Do they get as much attention when they don't use deadly force? Absolutely not," he said.

The officers were not injured. Luciano is now charged with attempted capital murder in addition to robbery. He's due in court in March.

