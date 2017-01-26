Thousands expected at 44th Annual March for Life in D.C.

File footage from the 43rd March for Life (Source: NBC12)

Thousands of people are expected to flood into the National Mall on Friday, including many from Central Virginia.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to address the 44th Annual March for Life - a pro-life event.

Two charter buses are leaving the Catholic Diocese Pastoral Center in Richmond Friday morning.

The event kicks off at 11:45 a.m. with music, a rally and then a march.

Vice President Pence will also be joined by Kellyanne Conway.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12