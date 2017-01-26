Henrico man indicted for racing and driving drunk in deadly crash

It's been months since two people, including a mother, were killed in a deadly crash in Varina. Now Marlon Johnson has been indicted in the their deaths.

Police say Johnson was drunk and racing when he was behind the wheel on Willis Church Road near Route 5 back in September. Court records show he shouldn't have been behind the wheel in the first place.

The father of the young woman who was killed in this crash tells NBC12 it was about time that these charges were served.

Balloons, flowers and cards attempt to cover up the debris left behind from a deadly crash on Willis Church Road. Five months ago, 24-year-old Gary Adkins and 22-year-old Jessica Bradby were killed there. Both are from Providence Forge. Bradby was the mother of a 1-year-old girl, according to family members.

Police say Johnson was racing when he went off the road and hit a tree. He is now charged with two counts of DUI involuntary manslaughter. According to court records, his blood alcohol level was at .13 percent, which is almost double the legal limit. Court records show he is facing other charges, because this was also his second DUI and he was driving with a revoked license.

"It's a death that's completely preventable," says Chris Konshak with the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

He says incidents like this one should be a wake up call to other people.

"A sober driver isn't the least drunk in the group, it's someone who hasn't been drinking," he said.

In many DUI crashes, the driver has a history of being under the influence while behind the wheel.

"If you started giving out the higher penalties, word would travel quickly that that's what happen when you get a DUI and we think that would stop the activity pretty quickly if they had to pay $2,000 versus $250," says Konshak.

MADD says with Super Bowl weekend coming up, it's expected there will be a spike in the number of people who drive under the influence. They are reminding people to have a plan for a designated driver before you go out and call police if any intoxicated person gets behind the wheel.

