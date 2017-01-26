Charges filed against Petersburg abduction suspect

The man accused of abducting an elderly couple in a case that lead to police finding two dead bodies now faces several charges.

According to documents from Petersburg General District Court, Kristopher Thomas Jones faces charges of: abduction by force/intimidation; attempted robbery; stealing property:$5+ pick pocket; and carjacking.

At a court hearing Friday, Jones was assigned a public defender and will be held without bond until a March 31 court hearing.

No charges have been filed at this time in connection to the death of Jones' girlfriend Janice Lugo or the death of Minnie Woodard.

Police say on Jan. 18, 32-year-old Kristopher Jones went to a home in the 200 block of Jefferson Street and forced a male victim -- Alfred Woodard -- to drive them to an ATM in Dinwiddie.

Police say the ATM would not provide the money, so Woodard drove to the Bank of America on South Crater Road. Woodard went inside the bank to pretend he was withdrawing money. Instead, he said he was being robbed and police were called.

The suspect took off in the Woodard's vehicle. Police say they spotted the vehicle and started a pursuit, but the vehicle got away and was last seen on Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie.

Police went to the victim's home and found signs of a struggle. The victim's wife, 76-year-old Minnie Woodard, was missing.

Petersburg police say after Jones eluded their pursuit, he went to the AJ Market located at 8631 River Road in Chesterfield and tried to rob the convenience store. Police say he took off without getting any of the money. A search of the area later revealed the body of Minnie Woodard.

Petersburg police went to the 100 block of South Jefferson Street that evening, where they found the body of 52-year-old Janice Celeste Lugo, who was in a relationship with Jones.

Jones was captured in Norfolk on Jan. 19. Investigators say information from Jones lead to the discovery of Woodard's body.

