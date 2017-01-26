Sheriff Woody faces sanctions for video missing in jail death case

A federal judge is making Richmond's Sheriff pay up for not saving video evidence in a jail death case.

A 28-year-old-woman died at the Richmond city justice center the first week it was open in 2014. Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody is now facing sanctions and fines for not preserving videotape evidence surrounding the death of Erin Jenkins.

Jenkins died the week the jail opened after an ulcer ruptured in her stomach. The family is suing the sheriff, staff and doctors for $10 million.

In her opinion, Judge Hannah Lauck did not find that Woody intentionally allowed the video to be deleted, but she said "some aspects of this record give this Court significant pause."

The judge's sanctions mean Woody will have to pay penalties and reimburse the Jenkins family for several fees and will face several restrictions if the case goes to trial.

How much money Woody's office will have to pay will be decided at a future hearing. The two sides will meet Friday in private to discuss a possible settlement.

