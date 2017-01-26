Chesterfield wants input from community on proposed water park

A water sports park is one step closer to becoming a reality in Chesterfield – but county leaders want to hear from you.

There will be a public meeting on Feb. 16. It will be held at 6 p.m. at Clover Hill High School.

Since there have been so many changes and improvements to the development, the board of supervisors want you to hear the latest plans. They will then bring your concerns to the board at the next meeting, which is scheduled for Feb. 22.

