Mother, 6 children displaced after blaze at Henrico home

Seven people are out of a home after a house fire in Henrico on Thursday.

Crews responded to the fire around 12:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of Yeadon Road to find smoke and fire coming through several windows. Crews say part of the yard was also on fire.

Crews searched the home and determined no one was inside at the time of the fire, then quickly got the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

