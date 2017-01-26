Investigators: Schizophrenic VA man backed into deputy's car bef - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Investigators: Schizophrenic VA man backed into deputy's car before being tased

Virginia State Police are investigating a confrontation with Sabin Jones, a South Hill man with schizophrenia who died after he was shot with a Taser three times, according to a family member. (Source: Family Photo) Virginia State Police are investigating a confrontation with Sabin Jones, a South Hill man with schizophrenia who died after he was shot with a Taser three times, according to a family member. (Source: Family Photo)
SOUTH HILL, VA (WWBT) -

New developments are surfacing into the investigation of a Virginia man who died after getting Tased by Mecklenburg County law enforcement.

Virginia State Police are investigating the altercation that happened last Friday afternoon at a South Hill gas station, involving Sabin Marcus Jones, 44, a schizophrenic. A relative had requested Mecklenburg County deputies pick up Jones on an Emergency Custody Order, since he hadn’t been taking his medicine.

Investigators say Jones backed into a deputy’s vehicle with his car, then drove forward, but deputies and South Hill Police officers were able to block him in. Virginia State Police say Jones become increasingly agitated, refusing to exit the car. Deputies say they broke two car windows to prevent Jones from harming himself. They say Jones became combative when he got out of the car. That’s when investigators say a South Hill Police Officer tased him. However, investigators say Jones didn’t calm down, and started banging his head against the pavement. He was transported to the hospital, where he ultimately passed Tuesday evening.

Jones’ family says he was tased three times, according to a relative who says she witnessed the altercation. The family member says she pleaded officers not to use a Taser on Jones. No word just yet on an official cause of death.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:07:50 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly