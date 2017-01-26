Investigators: Schizophrenic VA man backed into deputy's car before being tased

Virginia State Police are investigating a confrontation with Sabin Jones, a South Hill man with schizophrenia who died after he was shot with a Taser three times, according to a family member. (Source: Family Photo)

New developments are surfacing into the investigation of a Virginia man who died after getting Tased by Mecklenburg County law enforcement.

Virginia State Police are investigating the altercation that happened last Friday afternoon at a South Hill gas station, involving Sabin Marcus Jones, 44, a schizophrenic. A relative had requested Mecklenburg County deputies pick up Jones on an Emergency Custody Order, since he hadn’t been taking his medicine.

Investigators say Jones backed into a deputy’s vehicle with his car, then drove forward, but deputies and South Hill Police officers were able to block him in. Virginia State Police say Jones become increasingly agitated, refusing to exit the car. Deputies say they broke two car windows to prevent Jones from harming himself. They say Jones became combative when he got out of the car. That’s when investigators say a South Hill Police Officer tased him. However, investigators say Jones didn’t calm down, and started banging his head against the pavement. He was transported to the hospital, where he ultimately passed Tuesday evening.

Jones’ family says he was tased three times, according to a relative who says she witnessed the altercation. The family member says she pleaded officers not to use a Taser on Jones. No word just yet on an official cause of death.

