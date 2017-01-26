Concern over cats kept in backyard have Chesterfield neighbors asking for law change

A concern over cats is leading neighbors to ask local officials to change the law to get rid of the felines.

The issue stems from a home in the Hidden Valley Estates community. Neighbors have seen dozens of cats kept in the backyard of one home, which are confined to a tall pen with carriers and covered areas.

Their concern is over the smell and health risks associated with that many felines in one area, but also over the potential negative impact on their property values.

This has been a battle over the last four years, with local law enforcement and public safety officials getting involved. At one point, it was even brought in front of a judge.

Technically, there is no law being broken. Under the current ordinance, there is no limit on how many cats you can keep, as long as they're taken care of.

Police are aware of the situation, with the Chesterfield County Police Department, the Animal Services Unit, and other county departments checking out the property over the years.

"During these visits, no violations of state or county code or zoning regulations were observed. Also, the owner has medical records for the cats," explained Liz Caroon, a spokesperson for the Chesterfield Police Department.

NBC12 was unable to track down the owner of the cats to get comment.

Neighbors are now asking the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors to change the ordinance so their neighbor would no longer be able to keep the cats in the backyard.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Feb. 22.

