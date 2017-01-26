FBI offers $10,000 reward in 2014 Richmond murders

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in a 2014 double murder in Richmond.

Ivan Bridges and Ebony Hurd were found in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds on April 23, 2014, in the 2100 block of Mimosa Street. Hurd died at the hospital; Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene.

"She just was this kind, loving soul with a good spirit," said Hurd's friend Markeita Boyd.

The passing months and years have left a community grieving over the mother of three, as well as Bridges. To this day, two families are without answers to what really happened to the friends almost three years ago.

The FBI says two black males in their early 20s were seen in the area prior to the murders.

The time passed has been difficult for Hurd’s mother Dianne Carter, who has lost two children to violence.

"I had a son who killed in 2000, then Ebony was killed," Carter explained. "If it was you if the table was turned, you would want somebody to tell what happened."

She is hoping someone will make the important call that could lead to an arrest and lead to peace for herself and her entire family.

"Please let the detectives know who they are looking for, not saying you’re a snitch, but this is something that needs to be told," said Carter.

If you have any information about this case, call the Richmond FBI field office at (804) 261-1044 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

