RVA Parenting: New study shows kids drinking too many sugary drinks

A CDC study shows that children are drinking too many sugary drinks every day. (Source: Pixabay.com)

A new study says one-third of kids are drinking up to two sugary drinks a day, and there could be big implications for their health.

That’s according to a new study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those two sugary drinks add up to about 10 percent of that child’s calorie needs per day.

Consuming sugar-sweetened beverages is also associated with weight gain, Type 2 diabetes, cavities, and high cholesterol in children, all of which can have major implications later in life.

So, if your kid is drinking two more more sugary drinks per day, consider switching to water or healthier drink options.

Click here for the full study.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12