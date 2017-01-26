Police investigating Richmond's 6th homicide of 2017

Richmond police have identified the bicyclist killed after being hit by a car on Friday. Police say John H. Shelton, Jr., 69, was hit at the intersection of Hopkins Road and Veterans Street at 10:39 pm. Officers arrived and found Shelton unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the Oldsmobile sedan that hit Shelton was heading westbound in the 1600 block of Hopkins Road and had the right of way when's Shelton attempted to ride his bike across the road. Ch...More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
WWBT NBC12 won three regional Edward R. Murrow awards, which honors "outstanding achievements in electronic journalism."More >>
Richmond police are investigating a shooting near Carytown after a victim showed up at a hospital.More >>
A Richmond man faces an attempted murder charge following a shooting in the 300 block of South Sheppard Street earlier this week near Carytown.More >>
