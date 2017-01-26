Police investigating Richmond's 6th homicide of 2017

Richmond police were on the scene of a shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue on Thursday. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond police officers say they're investigating the city's sixth homicide of the year after a shooting Thursday morning in the 4200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Police say Jerode R. Greene, 24, was found around 8 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:46 a.m.

They are now looking for witnesses in the case.

"It is believed there were multiple witnesses in the area at the time, including those who were traveling to work or school," said Det. Victoria Griffith-Matko. "We urge anyone who has any information to come forward. Any tip can help us make an arrest and take these individuals off the street."

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

Police say that in a second reported shooting Thursday on Milton Street, a person died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. Police say they were serving a warrant around 8:30 a.m. at that house when they heard a gunshot. They found 37-year-old Corey Smith upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound and a weapon nearby. Smith was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Chief Alfred Durham says no officer discharged their weapon and the case will be fully investigated

"We make sure we know all the facts of what happened to make certain that all RPD protocols for serving search warrants were followed," said Durham. "On behalf of the Richmond Police Department, I’d like to offer my condolences to Mr. Smith’s family and loved ones."

