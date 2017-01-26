Suspect quickly arrested after robbing Chesterfield hotel

Numerous police officers responded to the robbery at a Chesterfield hotel early Thursday. (Source: NBC12)

The Chesterfield Police Department says a hotel robbery suspect was quickly arrested early Thursday.

Police say the suspect, 38-year-old Aaron N. Brown, approached an employee at the La Quinta on Pams Avenue, implied he had a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect took the money and fled on foot.

Police located Brown a short distance away and arrested him. Charges are pending.

