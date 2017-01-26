Suspect quickly arrested after robbing Chesterfield hotel - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Suspect quickly arrested after robbing Chesterfield hotel

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Numerous police officers responded to the robbery at a Chesterfield hotel early Thursday. (Source: NBC12) Numerous police officers responded to the robbery at a Chesterfield hotel early Thursday. (Source: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

The Chesterfield Police Department says a hotel robbery suspect was quickly arrested early Thursday. 

Police say the suspect, 38-year-old Aaron N. Brown, approached an employee at the La Quinta on Pams Avenue, implied he had a firearm and demanded money. 

The suspect took the money and fled on foot. 

Police located Brown a short distance away and arrested him. Charges are pending. 

